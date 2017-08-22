Spirits for D.A.N.

(WTNH)- A special event in New Haven will benefit a local non-profit that supports communities with mental health care. D.A.N.’s mission is supporting communities through education and training on positive, non-medical approaches to mental health care. Following the suicide of her son, Dan, Judy Murray, the organization’s founder, has become a passionate advocate for mental health reform and speaks internationally on the value of social and psychological approaches to serious mental health conditions.

Advertisement