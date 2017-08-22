State trooper hurt after alleged DUI driver hits cruiser

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper received minor injuries after an alleged drunken driver hit the officer’s cruiser during a traffic stop.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant says in a news release that the crash happened at around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in Bethany. Grant says the trooper was conducting a motor vehicle stop and was sitting in the cruiser when another car crashed into it.

The trooper was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a minor injury.

Grant says the other driver, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Waiters, of Waterbury, was not hurt and was taken into custody for DUI.

The car that had been pulled over was not hit.

