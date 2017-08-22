Stretch Your Dollar: What to buy and not buy during tax-free week

(WTNH)– We are right in the middle of tax-free week in Connecticut. And if you haven’t done your shopping yet, it’s time to put that list together. Before you hit the shops, we are helping you stretch your dollar with what you should and should not buy this week.

Shopping is in full-swing right now in Connecticut malls as shoppers scoop up clothing and shoes they need without paying the 6.35 % sales tax. While it’s a great week to buy the items you need, experts warn you to be careful about the things you don’t need.

“Don’t go in and make impulse buys around this time because it’s very easy to overspend.”

Now is the time to scoop up end-of-season summer clothes and anything you need in the next month or so for back-to-school.

For other items, UNH’s Pete Peterson suggests you ask yourself one question..

“Do I have the money now? Or if it’s something I want, maybe I should be saving for it and buy it later on,” said Peterson.

Keep in mind the cold weather clothing, you don’t necessarily need right now, will be marked at a deep discount around Black Friday. Your savings will likely be greater than it will this week.

And be careful buying items that aren’t tax-free at all.

Remember, Labor Day is just two weeks away. That’s prime time to get large household appliances, laptops and especially cars as dealers look to clear out all 2017 models and make room for 2018.

Tax-free week is a great time to shop certain items but easy to overdo it.

Bottom line – make a list of what you really need and can save tax dollars on. Everything else, decide how much you need it, if the item will still be around later and if it’ll save you more, to wait.