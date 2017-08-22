Suffield family awaits word about missing son aboard USS John McCain

By Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. (James Vazquez/U.S. Navy via AP)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Suffield family is waiting for word about their son who was aboard the USS John McCain at the time of the collision off of the coast of Singapore on Monday.

According to a statement sent out, the Doyon family is awaiting word on their son, Dustin, who is an Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy.

“On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have expressed concern and offered prayers and support as we await word from the US Navy on our son and brother Dustin who is assigned to the USS John S. McCain,” a statement sent out by the Suffield First Selectman Melissa Mack on behalf of the family read.

The statement went on to say, “we appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision and the continuing rescue efforts. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy.”

It was announced on Tuesday that some remains of the ten sailors who were missing have been found. It is unclear if those remains include Doyon.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s