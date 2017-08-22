Suffield family awaits word about missing son aboard USS John McCain

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Suffield family is waiting for word about their son who was aboard the USS John McCain at the time of the collision off of the coast of Singapore on Monday.

According to a statement sent out, the Doyon family is awaiting word on their son, Dustin, who is an Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy.

“On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have expressed concern and offered prayers and support as we await word from the US Navy on our son and brother Dustin who is assigned to the USS John S. McCain,” a statement sent out by the Suffield First Selectman Melissa Mack on behalf of the family read.

The statement went on to say, “we appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision and the continuing rescue efforts. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy.”

It was announced on Tuesday that some remains of the ten sailors who were missing have been found. It is unclear if those remains include Doyon.