Three arrested in Ridgefield after gun discharged in attempted car theft

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people in Ridgefield are facing charges after a firearm was discharged during an attempted car theft.

According to Ridgefield police, 33-year-old Mauro Tropeano of Ridgefield is facing charges after two female juveniles allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle parked outside his residence.

Officers say Tropeano fired multiple shots at the teens, with one bullet striking one of them.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence where they say they found more than seven pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of steroids, steroid-related items, more than $28,000, and multiple firearms.

Tropeano turned himself in to police on Aug. 21st. He is facing charges of Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and other related charges. Tropeano was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5th.

The two teens were previously arrested on warrants and are facing larceny charges. They were released after signing written promises to appear in court.