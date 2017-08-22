Three of four state swim areas reopen

Related Coverage Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some good news for beach goers across Connecticut.

Three of four previously closed state park swim areas have reopened.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swim areas at Silver Sands, Indian Well, and Lake Waramaug have reopened following water retests taken on Monday.

DEEP also announced the swim areas at Kettletown remain closed due to the presence of blue-green algae.

Results of the regular testing of all 23 state park beaches will be available on Thursday and Friday.