(ABC)– The wife of Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin raised some eyebrows when she lashed out at a critic on Instagram before making her account private.

Louise Linton, a Scottish actress, married Mnuchin in late June, and has been by his side for a number of work-related trips.

However, she came under fire Monday for a picture she posted on social media. In the photo, she is leaving a government plane, with Mnuchin close behind. She wrote in the photo’s caption, “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside.”

She went on to include hashtags of various luxury designers she was wearing: “#rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa.”

One user wrote in response to her photo, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable.”

The comment apparently didn’t sit well with Linton, who wrote back that she and her husband are making sacrifices for his government job.

“Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Did you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?” she shot back.

Linton continued, “I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

Linton called the user “adorably out of touch.”

“Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute,” Linton wrote.

Her Instagram account has since been set to private, but a number of news sites, including The New York Times and CNN, were able to capture a screen-grab of the post and others, including The Washington Post and CNBC, quoted the post.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’s request for comment.