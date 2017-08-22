Uncle of woman killed arraigned on multiple charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The uncle of a woman who was shot to death outside her Stratford home has been arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges.

Police say 21-year-old Michael “Buddha” Catchings accidentally shot his 27-year-old niece, Raenetta Catchings, on Aug. 13, They say he was trying to protect her during an argument she was having with her boyfriend.

Related Content: 21-year-old man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his niece in Stratford

He is also accused of shooting and injuring the boyfriend.

He was ordered held on Monday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Related Content: Police identify woman killed in Stratford shooting

Information about Catchings’ lawyer could not immediately be found.