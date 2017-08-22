University of New Haven offers class on Golden Age of Hollywood

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s back to school time. Typically, math, history and English are a few of the subjects taught across Connecticut. But this is a course on the Golden Age of Hollywood taught by someone watched it all unfold from his living room.

On day one of a unique class being offered at the University of New Haven, no textbook will be opened. But a movie is shown. One of the greatest comedies, “Some Like It Hot” starring an icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age Jack Lemmon.

The class is being taught by his son, Chris.

“Learning about that era, what’s called Hollywood’s Golden Age, that era of innocence, that pre post WWII time when it was a different social structure,” said Lemmon.

The idea to teach evolved through Lemmon’s book and now one man show, “A Twist of Lemmon” about his dad, their relationship and that amazing time.

“Young people today do not know about it. Are you going to remember Jack Lemon? Are you going to remember Walter Matthau? Are you going to remember Marilyn Monroe?

A unique, personal glimpse into Hollywood’s heyday for University Of New Haven students.

“I still remember sitting on the beach on Santa Monica and Marilyn Monroe lived three houses down and she would play ukulele and she could be herself,” said Lemmon.

The class is just a step back in time.

“I want get my class really turned on by that, by the ability to take risks,” said Lemmon.

He’ll also teach students how to act, including experience from his own one man show.

“I’ll tell ya, you stand up there for 90 minutes by yourself, it can get lonely,” said Lemmon.

Writing a proper synopsis, executing a script for film, TV and theatre are all part of the curriculum.

“On the other hand, I want you to learn and discuss what this incredible, incredible era was .”

All like back then…as Jack says it was Hollywood’s Golden Age, the era of innocence. It was Camelot.

Chris Lemmon has lived and raised his family in Connecticut. Along with the class, Lemmon will be performing his one man show “A Twist of Lemmon” at the University of New Haven’s Bucknall Theatre. It’s happening September 14th at 7:30 pm

