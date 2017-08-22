Walmart expands grocery service with Uber to 2 more markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service with ride-hailing service Uber to two more markets — Dallas and Orlando, Florida.

The world’s largest retailer had launched a pilot grocery service with Uber last year in Phoenix and then Tampa, Florida, earlier this year.

The move, announced Monday, marks the latest steps that Walmart is taking to offer more options for online grocery shoppers looking for convenience amid increasing competition from online leader Amazon.com. The stakes are expected to get higher with Amazon’s announcement in June to buy Whole Foods Market.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter operates its own grocery delivery system in San Jose, California, and Denver. It also has curbside grocery pick up service for online shoppers at more than 900 of its stores.

