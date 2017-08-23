$700 million Powerball drawing set for Wednesday

(WTNH) — The big Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.

The jackpot is above the $720 million mark, making it the second highest ever.

The last time anybody won the jackpot was back in June.

The machines are burning up here as buying has reached a frenzy. It comes in waves here at this Mercury gas station on Airport Road in Hartford.

It’ll be quiet for a little bit, but then all of a sudden the line was backed up about seven, eight and nine people deep as people want to cash in on the $700 million Powerball!

Just to give you an idea of how many tickets they’re selling here…this right here is an unprinted roll of tickets. Normally the gas station goes through about a quarter or half of the roll, but now they’re doing about two rolls of paper per day.

“What time did you come in today?” Bob Wilson asked Marisol Rodriguez of Hartford.

“About 1:30 and I’ve been selling ticket after ticket, that’s pretty much all I’ve been doing. We are running out of paper already, a lot of tickets,” she said.

So what would you do with $700 million if you won?

The best answer we were told today is a month-long cruise to think about how to spend the rest of the money.