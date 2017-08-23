$700 million Powerball drawing set for Wednesday

By Published:

(WTNH) — The big Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.

The jackpot is above the $720 million mark, making it the second highest ever.

The last time anybody won the jackpot was back in June.

The machines are burning up here as buying has reached a frenzy. It comes in waves here at this Mercury gas station on Airport Road in Hartford.

It’ll be quiet for a little bit, but then all of a sudden the line was backed up about seven, eight and nine people deep as people want to cash in on the $700 million Powerball!

Just to give you an idea of how many tickets they’re selling here…this right here is an unprinted roll of tickets. Normally the gas station goes through about a quarter or half of the roll, but now they’re doing about two rolls of paper per day.

“What time did you come in today?” Bob Wilson asked Marisol Rodriguez of Hartford.

“About 1:30 and I’ve been selling ticket after ticket, that’s pretty much all I’ve been doing. We are running out of paper already, a lot of tickets,” she said.

So what would you do with $700 million if you won?

The best answer we were told today is a month-long cruise to think about how to spend the rest of the money.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s