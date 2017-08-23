8 Minute Meal: Chinese Chicken with Asparagus and Barley

(WTNH)-We all love Chinese food, but sometimes our go to takeouts have some ingredients that aren’t the best for our bodies. This recipe is a healthy makeover on everyone’s favorite, Chinese Chicken and Broccoli. Kira Pantschenko is the proud founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition. Nouveau Nutrition specializes in meal planning and nutrition counseling for all ages. Our mission is to help you develop a healthy lifestyle through a series of proven and practical methods.

Chinese Chicken with Asparagus and Barley

Serving Size: 4-6 people

Prep: 10 mins Cook: 10 mins

INGREDIENTS

● 1 tablespoon olive oil (or sesame oil)

● 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into ½ inch strips)

● 1 pinch each salt & pepper

● Cooked barley for serving

● Small bunch spring onions (scallions), chopped

● 1 pound of asparagus, trimmed (cut into 2 inch strips)

FOR THE SAUCE

● 3 tablespoons coconut amino acids

● 2 tablespoons honey

● 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce (add more for more heat)

● 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

● 1 clove garlic, minced

● 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

● 1 tablespoon sesame oil

PREPARATION

1. Heat a large pan to medium heat and add olive oil. When oil is hot,

add chicken to pan. Add salt and pepper. Stir-fry chicken for 5-6

minutes or until it’s golden brown.

2. Prepare barley based on packaging.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the coconut amino acids, honey, sriracha

sauce, ginger, garlic, sesame seeds and sesame oil. Add the mixture to

the chicken and allow sauce to simmer for 3-4 minutes or until the

sauce is thick and sticky.

4. Take prepared barley and asparagus and add into pan and mix well.

After 5 minutes, remove from pan, sprinkle with chopped spring

onions and more sesame seeds if desired. Serve hot and enjoy.