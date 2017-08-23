Cape Cod beach reopens after shark bites paddleboard

By Published:
Photo: National Park Service/Cape Cod National Seashore

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A beach on Cape Cod has reopened hours after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

Kathy Tevyaw, acting superintendent at the Cape Cod National Seashore, tells the Cape Cod Times that the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday morning’s incident at Marconi Beach. She says he was in about 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water when it happened.

She says the beach was immediately closed after the call came in between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It reopening shortly after 2 p.m.

Several other beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to shark sightings. At one beach in Orleans, a shark attacked a seal close to shore, sending surfers a few yards away frantically swimming to land.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

