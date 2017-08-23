Connecticut Post Mall: Back to School Shopping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tax Free Week is the perfect time to get our back to school shopping done!

Tax Free Week is this week ,August 20th-26th.

Connecticut Post Mall is the only super regional shopping center in New Haven County and the largest mall in Connecticut. Anchored by Macy’s Sears and Target, this indoor shopping center offers a collection of over 150 stores to choose from including the most popular brands in fashion, beauty, dining and entertainment.

The shopping center features a Cinemark 14+Imax Theater, plus an impressive retail mix that includes Charlotte Russe, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Forever 21, H&M, LA Fitness, Ulta, and Victoria’s Secret to name a few.

For more-information visit http://www.ShopConnecticutPostMall.com

