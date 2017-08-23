Cruisin’ Connecticut – Connecticut Open Tennis: Family Fun Experience

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the 2017 Connecticut Open.

There are over 40 of the world’s top tennis players battling it out on the court at the Connecticut Tennis Center. There’s an estimated 50,000 fans that’ll be enjoying the action on and off the court.

Event spokesperson, Derek Beere filled us in on the fun you can experience:

It’s a great tennis event, but wrapped around that is this great festival-like atmosphere that happens. Tons of food, entertainment and fun up here in entertainment plaza.

Tennis enthusiast and star of the Real Housewives of New York, Jill Zarin chatted about her first time at the tennis tournament:

I’m so excited. I didn’t know there was a Connecticut Open before the US Open. You’ve got all the players here in a very intimate space, where you can go up to them, you can talk to them, maybe run into them when you’re getting an ice cream.

The tournament runs all week long, and you can learn more about the schedule of events, matches, and get tickets, here.

