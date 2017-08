NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall is right around the corner, and what better way to get ready for the colder temperatures than getting all the fall favorites.

The owner of MBD Beauty Andrea Zola, Hairstylist Allyssa Robinson, makeup artist Bianca Pacale stopped by the station to talk with Teresa and Ryan about some of their favorite fall products.

MBD Beauty is sponsoring a New York Fashion Week on September 8th. For more information on their fall favorites watch the video above.