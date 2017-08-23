Fire that burned 6 structures in Grand Mound contained

GRAND MOUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a brush fire south of Olympia in the Grand Mound area burned a half a dozen structures and a business before the fire was contained and evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday night.

Thurston County Emergency Management officials said the fire, which started near 183rd Avenue Southwest between Guava Street and Case Road started and grew quickly near Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities ordered people in about 100 homes around Sargent Road Southwest were told to evacuate immediately while the fire moved southeast.

The Thurston County Sheriff said on Twitter just after 10 p.m. that the fire had been contained and that people could return to their homes.

As of Tuesday night, officials say four homes, one business and two barns were lost. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire burned less than a square mile.

