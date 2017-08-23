Hartford Baking Company: Iced Latte Week

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  In celebration of Iced Latte Week, we the Hartford Baking Company with some delicious Lattes!

Founded in 2010 with four baristas, one baker, and a mission, HBC has always been locally owned and operated and committed to provided the finest artisanal bread with no fillers and no short cuts. With multiple wholesale accounts, farmers’ markets stands, and two cafes, you may find HBC in many parts of the state, and they offer a variety of artisanal bread as well as pastry, cakes, cookies, and sandwiches and specialty coffee drinks in the cafes.

Commitment to quality ingredients and innovation and fun products. Not the same thing or experience every day. Dairy free options for people with dietary restrictions. Coffee doesn’t have to be boring – it can be really exciting and fun and ‘instaworthy.’ That’s why they have partnered up with our friends at CT Food Lovers to let people vote for their favorite product, they want it to be collaborative. Hartford Baking Company is committed to working with other local supplies, such as the Farmer’s Cow.

HBC is celebrating their 7th anniversary and grand opening!

For more information head over to http://hartfordbaking.com

