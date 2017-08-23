How to make an easy Latte

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a refreshing iced beverage during the last few days of Summer this is for you.

Scott Kluger, President of the Hartford Baking Company stopped by CT Style to talk with Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer about how to make an iced latte. The Hartford Baking Company is celebrating seven years in business up in Hartford, and they are preparing for a grand opening of another location.

For more information on the business, and how to make latte’s watch the video above.