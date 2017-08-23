Hundreds rally to restore funding to nonprofits at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Non-profit organizations came together Wednesday in Hartford, hoping to send a strong message to lawmakers.

Wednesday is the second forced furlough day for nonprofit agencies that serve intellectually and physically disabled.

Many of those organizations say they are hurting with no state budget in place. Those organizations say they provide critical services and the fact that there is no state budget is only making matters worse.

“We already had one furlough day in July and it cost us $73,000. We lost that day, we were closed so this time it will cost us the same $73,000, which honestly we don’t have. And we go to the community and they’ve been wonderful in terms of fundraisers but we can’t keep going to the same well and it’s unfair. Right now, the state has a responsibility to support the most vulnerable citizens and they are not doing that,” said Martin Scwartz, President, The Kennedy Center.

