Local students win Paradigm Challenge

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A team of local students is home from Los Angeles $10,000 richer.

The students won their division of the Paradigm Challenge.

It’s an international competition that challenges students to create an innovation to solve a major problem. This year’s problem was waste.

The students created a device that fits in a dumpster and speeds up the composting process.

“Our device takes food waste and composts it down into usable top soil,” explained Maximilian Fleischmann.

“To have it validated by an external source that this is a good idea we can continue to develop was absolutely incredible,” said Nora Heaphy. “The people who organized this competition have offered to help us develop this into a marketable product.”

Their teacher won a $5,000 award for supervising the students and helping develop their project.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s