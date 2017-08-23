Local students win Paradigm Challenge

(WTNH) — A team of local students is home from Los Angeles $10,000 richer.

The students won their division of the Paradigm Challenge.

It’s an international competition that challenges students to create an innovation to solve a major problem. This year’s problem was waste.

The students created a device that fits in a dumpster and speeds up the composting process.

“Our device takes food waste and composts it down into usable top soil,” explained Maximilian Fleischmann.

“To have it validated by an external source that this is a good idea we can continue to develop was absolutely incredible,” said Nora Heaphy. “The people who organized this competition have offered to help us develop this into a marketable product.”

Their teacher won a $5,000 award for supervising the students and helping develop their project.