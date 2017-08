(WTNH)- Treasured Time is a group that fulfills requests from adults who are critically ill who want to make lasting memories with their families. The organization is holding golf tournament fundraiser on Wednesday, September 13th. It’s called “Driving for Memories” and it’s taking place at Whitney Farms in Monroe. Founder and CEO Suzanne Major talks about how the group got started and how many families they’ve helped. For more information, click here.

