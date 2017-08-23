Man shot while driving in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ledyard Police are investigating after a man was shot in his car on Tuesday night.

Police say just before 10 p.m., a female passenger called 911 to report that the 29-year-old male driver of the vehicle had been shot.

The car stopped on Route 2 in the area of the Preston Citgo so officers and an ambulance could respond. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen but was conscious and alert. He was taken to Backus Hospital where he is in stable condition. Police have not released his identity.

An investigation revealed that the shooting happened on Shewville Road, at the intersection of Coachman Pike, where an unknown person fired shots into the car. Physical evidence was obtained from the scene and police are working on several leads.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at (860) 464-6400.

