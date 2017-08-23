MBDbeauty: Fall Beauty Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — MBDBeauty is back to share the hottest beauty trends and products of the Fall, along with their favorite beauty must haves!

MBDBeauty is Connecticut’s premier, award-winning, beauty studio and concierge, offering beauty services for bridal, media, and portraits.They combine artistic talent and exceptional customer service to make you look stunning. MBDbeauty strives to make your experience relaxed and fun, and deliver the look that you want. They specialize in high-definition silicone-based airbrush makeup, traditional makeup, hair styling, and eyelash enhancements.

MBDbeauty will be offering a fall makeup class in October, as well as opening a sister store at the end of September.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.MBDbeauty.com