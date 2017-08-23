Merrill Lynch moving to Olde Mistick Village

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoppers at Olde Mistick Village may have noticed some major construction going on next to Go Fish Restaurant, which was recently renovated.

A 12,230 square foot space is being custom built for Merrill Lynch which decided to consolidate its Mystic and New London offices.

On Wednesday a ground breaking ceremony officially kicked off the wealth management company’s plan to expand.

“This is coming down. They’re going to have a giant cupola that goes twelve feet higher than this,” explained Chris Regan of Olde Mistick Village where more than just a building is being built.

“It’s great for the tax base for Stonington,” said Regan.

Having Merrill Lynch in Olde Mistick Village is expected to boost business for the existing shops and restaurants, and give the company more room to grow.

Gary Hernandez, a Market Executive with Merrill Lynch, said the company believes the new location will bring in some more jobs for their team.

We believe in the next two years here in this location we should be able to add an additional ten to twelve new hires, new financial advisers.”

The nine employees from the Mystic office, and the 19 from New London, where Merrill Lynch has been for forty years, will be moved to the new Mystic location.

“It’s a lot more convenient here to meet with a client go through what they need to do and then we can go get a dinner get a lunch,” said Joe Mariani, who will manager the office.

Attorney Neal Bobruff, who also has an office in the village, says his new neighbors are good for both businesses.

“Make sure their clients’ estate planning documents are up-to-date, and for me making sure my clients’ investments are well handled so there really is a great synergy,” said Bobruff.

“The town is encouraging business to come here,” said Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons. “We are growing of all the towns in the state of Connecticut. Stonington is growing faster that any other. It’s sad what’s happening elsewhere but we are putting out the welcome mat.”

Making the village more mixed use is expected to ensure its survival.

“Six years ago I knew we had to change what we were doing at the village to revitalize it,” said Regan.

Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2018. So the company should be working out of the new offices by April.