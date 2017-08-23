Middle school offers grief counseling after death of 11-year-old Torrington boy

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Grief counselors will be available at a Burlington middle school Thursday after a 11-year-old Torrington boy passed away.

Police say on Tuesday, officers and medical personnel responded to a home on the East Side of Torrington for an unresponsive 11-year-old boy. The child was then pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m. that morning.

Police say it was determined that there was no criminal aspect to his death and that it was due to a medical related issue.

The child attended the Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington. Grief counselors will be available at that school on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. Anyone with questions on further counseling support can contact the school at (860) 673-6163 ext. 17500.

Police are not releasing the child’s name to the public.