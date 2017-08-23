Milford Police investigate death of home health care aid

Related Coverage Police investigate possible untimely death in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have released new details Wednesday in an untimely death in Milford.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a home on East Rutland Road for a possible untimely death.

Police say that the person who died was a woman working at the home as a home heath care aid. Officials are now working to positively identify her and notify her family.

The Medical Examiner is set to perform an autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.