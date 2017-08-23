Missing teen walks out of Tennessee woods after 11 days

By Published:
Ambulance

(AP) — A teen missing for 11 days walked out of the Tennessee woods in good condition on Tuesday after disappearing following a hike with his stepfather.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirmed in a release that Austin Bohanan, 18, emerged from the woods at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bohanan was taken to a local hospital, but later released, according to ABC affiliate WATE.

Related Content: Hikers missing in Naugatuck State Forest found safe

“We are so grateful for all the love, prayers and support from everyone,” his aunt Carrie Bohanan told WATE at the hospital.

WATE said Bohanan was first reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 13 after going for a hike with his stepfather on Friday. Bohanan’s great-uncle told The Associated Press it was not unusual for the teen to go camping alone.

Two search and rescue teams and 28 trained emergency responders had been searching the difficult terrain, WATE reported.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s