Navy rescues pilot ejected from jet off San Diego coast

By Published:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has rescued a pilot who ejected from an aircraft off the San Diego coast.

The Navy says a civilian contractor ejected from a Hawker Hunter Tuesday afternoon about 100 miles off the coast of Point Loma.

The pilot was picked up by a helicopter from the USS Theodore Roosevelt and taken to a naval hospital for examination.

The Navy says the Hawker, a 1950s-era British fighter jet, was providing support during a training exercise for the Roosevelt’s carrier strike group.

The Navy says it’s not immediately clear why the pilot ejected.

