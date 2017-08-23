New Milford Police investigate report of offensive vandalism on local business

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford Police are investigating a report of offensive vandalism at a local business on Wednesday.

According to New Milford Police, at approximately 7:25 a.m., officers responded to Thompson’s Fine American Comfort Ford on Kent Road to investigate a report of a racial slur and a swastika that had been spray painted on the front of the business.

Detectives from New Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that may be able to help officers with their investigation, you are encouraged to call them at (860) 355-3133.