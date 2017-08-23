New quads on QU quad as Naugatuck quadruplets move in

Related Coverage Naugatuck quadruplets heading to Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the most talked-about new quad on campus at Quinnipiac University. The Ciacciarella quadruplets have arrived on campus. Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna have faced all of life’s big events together. Now you can add college to the list.

“It’s exciting,” Sofia said. “But a little overwhelming.”

Finding your way around campus, getting used to a new roommate, making new friends — the new QU quads will have to face it all. But, they’re comforted knowing they have a support system on campus to help them through those exciting, yet nerve-racking first weeks of college life.

“I know that they’ll always be here if I need them,” Sofia said.

They’re excited to all do this together, but some are also excited to move out of home and begin to establish a sense of independence on campus.

“I can learn dependence on myself more,” Michael said.

Michael wants to become a civil engineer. His brother Vincent wants to be a TV news anchor and reporter. His sister Sofia will study biology with hopes of becoming a veterinarian, and his sister Anna will study English and pursue different degrees. She hopes to make a difference one day helping others by becoming involved in the non-profit world.

While the kids are excited to take this new step together, it was a tough day for the woman who watched them all take their first steps in life.

“Why is it so hard? I’m their mother and I’ve been 24/7 taking care of them and nurturing them and getting them to adulthood,” said Anne Ciacciarella. “They’re like my four appendages and now I’m letting them out in the world to stand on their own.”

Their dad, Mike, was getting a little choked up, too. That’s why he wore very dark eyeglasses as he was helping his children move into their new dorms.

“He doesn’t want anyone to see him cry,” Anne said. “It’s very emotional, VERY emotional for us.”

The kids each earned scholarships to help the family afford to send all of them to college at the same time. QU also offered sibling discounts.

Before leaving mom and dad, the quads talked about how much they appreciate their parents for the good job they’ve done raising them.

“They always tell us to work hard and do our best,” Anna said. “I just appreciate their support all the time.”

“They really showed us to be strong and to focus on school to meet your goals in life,” Sofia said.

As for mom, she just hopes her children enjoy themselves and commit themselves to reaching their goals and achieving their dreams.

“Go out in the world and follow the path that they want to follow in their careers and do good in the world,” Anne said. “Try to make it a better place.”