North Haven police arrest suspect, believe rest stop robbery was inside job

Related Coverage Rest stop robbery reported in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police now believe a robbery at a rest stop on the parkway in North Haven was an inside job.

22-year-old Trayvon Foster is the ex-boyfriend of an employee at the rest stop.

Police say last week he asked her if he could rob the place and that she told him the safe would be open.

Original Story: Rest stop robbery reported in North Haven

Officers say Foster took money from the safe and left, then came back to wipe off his fingerprints before robbing the rest stop again.

Foster was arrested on Tuesday. Police are working on a warrant for his ex-girlfriend.