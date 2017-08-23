“Papa Joe” the Good Humor Man to retire

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — He’s taken a road less traveled. Joe Barbato, known in Madison as Papa Joe, has gone from professional baseball player to insurance business owner to Good Humor Man.

“I started out, I was gonna try it for one week. That was 27 years ago,” said Joe.

Papa Joe is a young 86. After nearly three decades driving his vintage truck and putting smiles on people’s faces, he says he is retiring at the end of this season.

“Well, my arms are getting shorter and I couldn’t reach the ice cream. What used to take me to seconds to do now takes me three minutes to do,” said Joe.

Papa Joe started out on his route way back when a typical day averaged about 10 hours. He’s now cut those hours back to about 4 per day. Unsure of what comes next, his retirement comes with mixed emotions.

“I’m gonna miss the kids. I’m gonna miss their eyes, [they] get this big when they see me coming and I’ll miss all the sporting events,” said Joe.

As word of Papa Joe’s retirement has made its way through town, people are going out of their way to find him to say goodbye.

“I just didn’t realize how much the people enjoyed the ice cream truck and I’m finding out now,” said Joe. “People honk their horn at me and you can’t retire, don’t do it, say it isn’t true.”

Papa Joe says he will drive his last route sometime early this fall. He has sold the truck to another Madison resident who plans on continuing his legacy.