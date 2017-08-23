PD: Man shot through window of inn in Hartford

By Published:
Hartford police (file).

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 23-year-old man was shot through a window at an inn in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police say the male victim and a female were in a room at the Travel Lodge Inn when a shooter allegedly fired shots through the room window.

The victim was shot in the right abdomen, hip area. Police say he was alert and conscious before he was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police say two citizens saw a black male running from the scene. One round was also found.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s