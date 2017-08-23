PD: Man shot through window of inn in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 23-year-old man was shot through a window at an inn in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police say the male victim and a female were in a room at the Travel Lodge Inn when a shooter allegedly fired shots through the room window.

The victim was shot in the right abdomen, hip area. Police say he was alert and conscious before he was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police say two citizens saw a black male running from the scene. One round was also found.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.