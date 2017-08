WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are detouring traffic after a pedestrian was struck by vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to West Haven Police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road. They say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area, as traffic will be detoured.

There is no word on the cause of this accident.

