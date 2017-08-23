Police search for suspects in Naugatuck robbery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects Wednesday.

Authorities say the two suspects in the photos from surveillance footage above used a tool to open coin machines from laundromat on New Haven Road. They say the suspects stole $600 in coins from the business.

Police ask that anyone who has information on these suspects or the identity of them to contact the Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the Naugatuck Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.