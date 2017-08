OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are currently searching for a mother and two children who went missing Tuesday evening.

State Troopers are out searching for a missing female, her 8 year old daughter, 4 year old so, and their dog near Naugatuck State Forest.

The husband of the missing female told police that they had gone out for a walk Tuesday evening and never returned.

State Police currently have K9 teams on scene assisting with the search.

