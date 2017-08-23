Suffield community concerned as the Navy searches for local sailor.

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Suffield community is feeling concerned after getting word that a local sailor is among 10 service members who are missing.” A man sad, “It is terrible. It’s terrible.” Rick Welch told NEWS8, “It is rotten. It is terrible. You never know what is going to happen. I don’t know what to say. It is terrible.”

Monday a tanker collided with a navy missile destroyer, the USS John McCain near Singapore. Three bodies have been recovered. Seven others missing and feared dead. One of those third class petty officer Dustin Doyon of Suffield. Holly Tseka said, “The fact that he was like serving and stuff and this all happened it was sad to hear about.”

The commander of the Navy’s Asia-based 7th Fleet has been dismissed after a series of warship accidents raised questions about its operations in the Pacific. Two collisions in two months have left sailors dead and missing,

A Suffield man told NEWS8, “Something needs to be done. There is no need for it.”

Adm. Scott Swift with the U.S. Navy said, “We will conduct a thorough and full investigation into this collision what occurred what happened and how it happened One tragedy like this is one too many” Rick added, “All these accidents they have been having over there, that’s another issue all together.” The Doyon family released this statement yesterday saying quote, “On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have expressed concern and offered prayers and support as we await word from the US Navy on our son and brother Dustin who is assigned to the USS John S. McCain.”

Pope Francis High School released this statement to NEWS8. “Dustin is a valued member of the Cathedral Class of 2009; we know his classmates and Cathedral faculty and staff would join us in praying for him and the crew of the USS McCain.” John Gourde added, “It is terrible. We should really be looking for him. We should be doing our best you know. They have served our country.” The Navy said it will continue to search within the USS John S. McCain.