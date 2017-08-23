UConn opens downtown satellite campus in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut is opening its new satellite campus in downtown Hartford.

A ceremony is planned for Wednesday morning and about 2,300 UConn students and 300 full-time faculty are scheduled to begin classes in the capital city on Monday.

The school spent $140 million to move the satellite campus from West Hartford, much of it on a major renovation and five-story addition to the historic centerpiece building that once housed the Hartford Times newspaper.

City officials are hoping the influx of students will help revitalize its downtown, and many businesses are preparing to accept “Husky Bucks,” a university-wide debit card system.

The state earlier this month began new hourly bus service from UConn’s main campus in Storrs to Hartford to help facilitate travel between the two campuses.

