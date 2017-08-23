Police chase ends in a crash on I-95 in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers have confirmed that a police chase ended in a crash on I-95 Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning at approximately 2:47 a.m. a vehicle crashed on I-95 between exits 43 and 44. West Haven Police were chasing that vehicle which was reported stolen.

According to State Police, an unknown amount of occupants fled the vehicle. State Troopers are now assisting West Haven Police in locating the suspects off of exit 43.

The crash scene has since been cleared.

There was no other information available at this time.