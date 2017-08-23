Why sugar is taking over our lives

(WTNH)-We all love sugar, but it’s becoming an increasing problem in the American diet. Dr. Imran Ali discusses why. Sugar is a big deal because there are studies out there that show increased consumption of sugar can not only increase your LDL or bad cholesterol it can cause fatty liver disease is a short period of time. In fact in Australia there was an experiment where increasing sugar intake dramatically led to live damage almost like the chronic effect of alcohol. But the big deal is that sugar triggers a specific neuronal pathway that is similar to other addictive substances. In other words sugar activates the reward area of your brain just like cocaine does in some cases with a rise in Dopamine. This is why the craving for sugar is much harder to break than your desire for fat or other things. It almost becomes like trying to quit smoking. It takes more work.

The biggest culprit is processed sugar like High Fructose Corn Syrup which can cause the increases in LDL and your risk for Diabetes as well. So the American Heart Association developed guidelines of 6 teaspoons which would be about 25 grams for women and 9 teaspoons or 36 grams for men. Men get more because of increased muscle mass as muscle uses glucose. Now this is for adults. Just think about how much juice we feed our kids which can just start the addiction so early.

Sugar is hidden in processed food: yogurt, spaghetti sauce and plain peanut butter!

