Woman who left child in vehicle at Walmart in East Windsor arrested by ICE officials

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman who allegedly left her child in the car in the parking lot of a Walmart in East Windsor earlier this week has been arrested by ICE officials.

ICE officials say they arrested Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos on Tuesday for overstaying her visa by more than five years. According to ICE officials, she will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.

On Monday, East Windsor Police Department was called to the Walmart store on Prospect Hill Road for report of a child left in an unattended vehicle, with the windows rolled up. First responders say they found a 16-month-old baby girl in the vehicle in a car seat. When the first responders found the child, they say she was distressed and sweating profusely.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to be evaluated and the Department of Children and Families sent personnel to the hospital to investigate the incident.

Police say they were on the scene for 45-minutes when two people came to the vehicle. Officers identified the people as 22-year-old Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos and 30-year-old Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, both of New Britain. Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos allegedly told officers that she was the mother of the child and that she forgot that the child was in the vehicle. Juan Sanchez-Cerritos is the brother to Gloria and the uncle to the child, according to police.

Both individuals were arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. They appeared in court on Tuesday where they were arraigned and posted their bonds. Their new court date is Sept. 5th.