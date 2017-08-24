2 arrests made after gunshot fired off Block Island ferry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after a gunshot was fired off of a ferry returning from Block Island on Wednesday night.

New London Police say at around 9:14 p.m., they received a report from Cross Sound Ferry personnel that two men, one armed with a handgun, were involved in an incident in which a gunshot was fired off the stern of the ferry.

There were no injuries or damage reported during the incident.

When the ferry returned to New London from Block Island, officers boarded to investigate the scene. That’s where multiple witnesses, including off duty officers from other towns, pointed out the two men who were involved. They were identified as 53-year-old Michael Richard, of South Carolina, and 55-year-old Michael McMahon, of Hamden.

Richard was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

McMahon was charged with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

A Glock 43 nine millimeter handgun was seized from the scene. The Coast Guard also assisted during the incident.

Both men were held on $10,000 bond and will appear in court September 6th.