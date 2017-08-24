2 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars in Wolcott

Related Coverage Rocks being thrown at drivers in Greater Waterbury

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Two teens were arrested for throwing rocks at cars in Wolcott back in May.

Police say on May 22nd, at around 4:45 p.m., officers received two reports of parked cars having rocks thrown through their windows on Sunrise Road.

Police say they also received other reports of similar incidents in Wolcott as recent as last month where cars were damaged by rocks.

During the investigation into the Sunrise Road incidents, police were able to identify the two suspects responsible for the damage. Cory MacMullen, 19, and Ryan Charron, 18, were both arrested on two counts of criminal mischief. Both men live on Wolcott Road in Wolcott, which is in close proximity to Sunrise Road.

Charron was released on $500 bond. MacMullen is currently being held in state jail for unrelated charges.