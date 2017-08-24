3-car accident closes part of I-84 eastbound in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car accident has closed part of I-84 in Manchester on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers tell News 8 that the three-car accident happened in the center lanes of I-84 eastbound in Manchester around 4:40 p.m. It is unclear exactly what lane the accident actually happened in.

The left lane of I-84 eastbound in Manchester between exits 61 and 62 is closed due to the accident.

Officials believe the accident will clear within two hours or less.

There are no reports of injuries from the accident.