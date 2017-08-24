8 Minute Meals: Guiltless Angel Bundt Cake

(WTNH)- Chef Eric Westfall from Brookdale Farmington whips up an easy dessert that is low in calorie and big in taste.
Guiltless Pleasure Angel Bundt Cake
Nestled on a Sweet Berry Mélange
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 ½ cups egg whites
1 ½ tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup Splenda, granulated
½ cup. cake flour
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1 oz. raspberry coulis sauce (recipe below)
1 oz. berries, fresh assorted
1 oz. sugar-free whipped cream
1 sprig fresh mint
dust Splenda, powdered, to garnish
Step-by-step Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven to 300°F. Grease six-cake mini bundt pan with non-stick spray. Generously spray to prevent the cakes from sticking. This will help the cake batter to rise evenly during the baking process and release from the pan when done.
- Begin preparing batter by whipping egg whites with cream of tartar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form. Sift dry ingredients together into a large mixing bowl. Whisk wet and dry ingredients together until well incorporated to form batter.
- Using a 4 oz. ladle, distribute batter into the coated mini bundt pan. The batter should fill only half of the form. Do not fill to the top. Place onto the middle rack of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes. Check regularly to avoid over-baking.
- Allow cake to completely cool before serving. To begin plating, build a base of assorted berries. Utilizing a squeeze bottle, place raspberry coulis sauce around the berries. Place cake atop the berry/sauce base to create height on the plate.
- To finish plating, pipe rosette of whipped cream next to the cake. Place fresh berries atop the whipped cream. Lightly dust cake with Splenda and place a fresh mint sprig between the berries in the whipped cream. Serve immediately with a fork.
- As a guiltless pleasure option, make sure you are utilizing sugar free options for whipped cream and garnishing. Be sure to follow cake instructions as directed.
Raspberry Coulis
Smooth and Sweet Raspberry Sauce
Serves 6
Ingredients:
3 cups raspberries
½ cup water
¾ cup Splenda
Method of Preparation:
- Place raspberries (fresh preferred but frozen can be used) into a sauce pot with water and Splenda.
- Place pot on stove and over medium heat, bring to a simmer. Stir occasionally and allow Splenda to completely dissolve (approximately 5 minutes).
- Remove berries from heat and place into a blender. On slow speed, blend berries until completely pureed.
- Take pureed berries and strain through a fine sieve to remove any seeds. Allow sauce to completely cool and place into a refrigerator until ready to serve.