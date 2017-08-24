Back to school safety

(WTNH)- As the kids head back to school, its the perfect time for both parents and students to have a talk about safety, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Chief Gary MacNamara from the Fairfield Police Department has some tips. He says traffic patterns will change once the kids are back to school and that requires cooperation between drivers and walkers. Parents should introduce themselves to their child’s bus driver and/or walk the route they take to school to make sure its safe.

A reminder for drivers to keep an eye out for the flashing lights on school buses and to stop accordingly.

Steps have also been made inside the classroom to improve safety. New cameras have been installed in many schools, more training has been conducted with teachers and police are sending bulletins home to parents to keep them informed.