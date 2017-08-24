Bridgeport PD investigate fatal shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was killed Thursday morning.

According to police, shortly before 11 a.m. 34-year-old Cadell Moore of Bridgeport was fatally shot while working on his car in front of his house on Sixth Street. They say it does not appear that he was an intended target.

Authorities say he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance. They say he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bridgeport Police Department are asking that anyone with information should contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 203-576-8477.