Car fire closes I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident happened on I-95 northbound around 4:00 p.m.

The left and center lanes on I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook were closed between exits 69 and 70.

DOT said there was 3.3 miles of congestion between exits 66 and 70 on I-95 northbound due to the accident.

It is unclear if there were any injuries reported.

The roadway was reopened by 5:30 p.m.