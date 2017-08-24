Car fire closes I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident happened on I-95 northbound around 4:00 p.m.
The left and center lanes on I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook were closed between exits 69 and 70.
DOT said there was 3.3 miles of congestion between exits 66 and 70 on I-95 northbound due to the accident.
It is unclear if there were any injuries reported.
The roadway was reopened by 5:30 p.m.