Car fire closes I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook

Vehicle fire on the Baldwin Bridge in Old Sayrbook on Interstate 95 northbound (WTNH / Report-It / David Dobratz)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic backup approaching the Baldwin Bridge in Old Saybrook (Image: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident happened on I-95 northbound around 4:00 p.m.

Traffic stopped on the Baldwin Bridge in Old Sayrbook for a car fire (Image: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

The left and center lanes on I-95 northbound in Old Saybrook were closed between exits 69 and 70.

DOT said there was 3.3 miles of congestion between exits 66 and 70 on I-95 northbound due to the accident.

It is unclear if there were any injuries reported.

The roadway was reopened by 5:30 p.m.

