NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of Interstate 84 westbound in Newtown on Thursday afternoon.

According to CT DOT, the right lane of I-84 westbound between exits 11 and 10 in Newtown is closed after a car caught on fire.

The car fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. Traffic was backed up for several miles as officials worked to clear the crash.

Connecticut State Troopers say there are no reported injuries from the accident.

The roadway was reopened by 5:30 p.m.